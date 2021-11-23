U.K. mortgage lender offers rare 40-year deal at a fixed rate

The deal is unusual for the U.K., where customers are encouraged to re-mortgage every few years for a better rate. The market in ultra-long fixed rate mortgages is still relatively new, and fixed-rate products have proved the most popular type of home loan for years. Demand is commonly for periods of less than five years.

The move follows expectations that the era of record-low interest rates is coming to an end. Investors are betting the Bank of England will raise the benchmark cost of borrowing from 0.1% as early as next month.

"Nothing lasts forever, and it looks very likely that we will see a succession of interest-rate hikes and we may begin to slowly approach again an historical average," said Mark Arnold, CEO at Kensington Mortgages. "A fixed-for-term mortgage -- already very popular in some parts of continental Europe - is likely to become increasingly attractive in a rate-rising environment."