UAE, Turkey to sign financial cooperation deals as ties warm

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ will sign a cooperation deal with Turkey Wealth Fund, or TWF, according to an official familiar with the talks. ADQ and TWF will also sign a deal to establish a venture fund to invest in technology companies.

The lira strengthened ahead of the visit, the clearest sign yet of efforts to patch up frosty relations that have shaped parts of the Middle East.

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Borsa Istanbul will also sign a cooperation agreement and Abu Dhabi Ports will sign a deal for port and logistics investments in Turkey, the official said.

ADQ will ink a cooperation deal with Turkish Presidency Investment Office on foreign direct investment involving energy, petrochemicals, technology, transportation, infrastructure, health care, financial services, food and agriculture. ADQ is also expected to sign cooperation agreements with closely held Turkish companies Kalyon and CCN, according to the same official.