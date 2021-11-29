Mon, November 29, 2021

business

B.Braun donates 13,000 bottles of Softa-Gel hand sanitizer to schools across Thailand to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection during school opening.

This is another activity from B. Braun that supports and protects Thai academic personnel and students from infection, and sustainably promotes health practices among the youth.

Mr. Sayan Roy (3rd from left), Managing Director of B. Braun (Thailand) Co., Ltd., together with representatives from B. Braun Thailand CSR Club, jointly delivers 13,000 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer “Softa-Gel” to Mr. Thoetchat Chaipong (3rd from right), Assistant Secretary-General of the Basic Education Commission, Ministry of Education. This is another activity from B. Braun that supports and protects Thai academic personnel and students from infection, and sustainably promotes health practices among the youth.

Related News

Published : November 29, 2021

Related News

SET continues to fall amid worries over the latest Covid-19 strain

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Pattaya ready for blockbuster yearend events, says mayor

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Baht continues to weaken as investors worry over new Covid strain Omicron

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Digital marketing agency Primal, led by Forbes 30 under 30 Mark McDowell

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Latest News

SET continues to fall amid worries over the latest Covid-19 strain

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Sighting a rare beauty in Krabi’s Koh Rok Nai island

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Lopburi monkeys enjoy their yearly party despite small human audience

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Fun fact behinds BITEC’s building design

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.