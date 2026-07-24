US sets 12.5% tariff on Thai goods over forced labour

The United States will impose a 12.5% tariff on goods from Thailand from Friday as part of a new system of duties targeting 60 trading partners over what Washington describes as inadequate enforcement against forced labour.

The tariffs, set at either 10% or 12.5%, will take effect at 12.01am US Eastern time on July 24, or 11.01am in Thailand. They will replace a temporary 10% global levy that expires at the same time.

The new duties will cover 99.4% of US imports, although oil and gas, fertiliser, certain food products and several other categories will be exempt. Goods already covered by Section 232 national-security tariffs, including automobiles, steel, aluminium and copper, will also be excluded.

Imports already in transit will remain exempt until 12.01am US Eastern time on July 28.