Digital marketing agency Primal, led by Forbes 30 under 30 Mark McDowell

Thailand’s fastest-growing digital agency didn’t get there by chance. Their rapid growth has been fuelled by their dedication to innovation and by constantly pushing the boundaries.

And they are at it again.

Headed up by Forbes 30 Under 30 Mark McDowell, Primal is a part of a larger network of agencies that are now being consolidated under one umbrella 'superbrand' - Superist.

With Primal leading the way, Superist is looking to make its mark on the global digital scene. As well as launching their new ‘superbrand’, Superist is also offering their own NFTs and plans to accept cryptocurrency for client payment in the upcoming months.

As part of its launch, Superist has released nine NFTs on OpenSea, each depicting a key leader in the global group. Each NFT also comes with one hour of each leader’s time, which can be redeemed straight away, or at a later date. The longer the owner of the NFT holds on to the time, the more valuable it becomes as the group achieves more success.

The group, which is currently comprised of Appscore (Australia), Chili (Brazil, Panama, Mexico), CODI Agency (Australia) First Page (Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore), Lisnic (Australia), Primal (Malaysia and Thailand), Removify (Australia) and USEO (Middle East) provides a multitude of services including digital marketing, content creation, reputation management, app and website development, celebrity speakers and online mentoring.

"This is an exciting time for the agency as we use our regional experience in a more collaborative manner to deliver integrated results across the region and achieve strong growth for brands as a unified global group with a plethora of offerings", says Primal CEO, Mark McDowell.

Primal CEO, Mark McDowell

Primal co-founder and Australian Rich-Lister Nick Bell is the driving force behind Superist. After recently launching the Australian arm of his agency First Page, Bell realised there was a gap in the market for a more dynamic and independent digital group that would make it easy for companies to achieve global digital success.

“As we aren’t a listed group, Superist is completely independent, meaning we don’t have to answer to shareholders so we can always put the needs of our clients first”, explains Bell. “We can push the boundaries with first to market initiatives that will help our clients stand out in the increasingly competitive digital landscape.”

Clients for the group include McDonald’s, Intel, Mercedes Benz, Uber, Colgate, L’Oreal, Bayer, Rolex, McLaren and the co-Founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph.

Link to Superist website: https://superist.com/

Link to NFT auction on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/superist-launch

 

