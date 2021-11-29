Digital marketing agency Primal, led by Forbes 30 under 30 Mark McDowell

Thailand’s fastest-growing digital agency didn’t get there by chance. Their rapid growth has been fuelled by their dedication to innovation and by constantly pushing the boundaries.

And they are at it again.

Headed up by Forbes 30 Under 30 Mark McDowell, Primal is a part of a larger network of agencies that are now being consolidated under one umbrella 'superbrand' - Superist.

With Primal leading the way, Superist is looking to make its mark on the global digital scene. As well as launching their new ‘superbrand’, Superist is also offering their own NFTs and plans to accept cryptocurrency for client payment in the upcoming months.

As part of its launch, Superist has released nine NFTs on OpenSea, each depicting a key leader in the global group. Each NFT also comes with one hour of each leader’s time, which can be redeemed straight away, or at a later date. The longer the owner of the NFT holds on to the time, the more valuable it becomes as the group achieves more success.