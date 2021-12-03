Sustainability and innovation in real estate celebrated at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2021

The public also gave its stamp of approval to MQDC and The Forestias as the development won Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2021. There were 12 projects nominated with voting taking place in early November.

“Winning these awards makes us very proud. It makes us feel like we are developing The Forestias in the right direction. We don’t only want to develop a good project, we want it to be one of the best projects in the world,” Khun Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, MQDC Senior Vice President, proclaims.

SC Asset, winner of Developer of The Year Thailand 2020 and the Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2019, earned a pair of honors in 2021 for their work in the housing sector. Notable developer winners include Pieamsuk Property Development and Navarang Asset while Nichada Group of Companies was named Best Lifestyle Developer.