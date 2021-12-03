Sustainability and innovation in real estate celebrated at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2021

Sustainability and innovation in real estate were the key themes at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2021 as the country’s top developers, projects and real estate agencies build for a better future. A total of 32 winners were honored this year.
Developer MQDC has introduced a number of cutting-edge sustainability features as well as several never before seen innovations to Thailand at The Forestias. These efforts were recognized with five awards, including Developer of The Year Thailand 2021 and Best Innovative Development.
The public also gave its stamp of approval to MQDC and The Forestias as the development won Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2021. There were 12 projects nominated with voting taking place in early November.
“Winning these awards makes us very proud. It makes us feel like we are developing The Forestias in the right direction. We don’t only want to develop a good project, we want it to be one of the best projects in the world,” Khun Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, MQDC Senior Vice President, proclaims.
SC Asset, winner of Developer of The Year Thailand 2020 and the Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2019, earned a pair of honors in 2021 for their work in the housing sector. Notable developer winners include Pieamsuk Property Development and Navarang Asset while Nichada Group of Companies was named Best Lifestyle Developer.
Developer of The Year Thailand 2021 - MQDC
Dot Property Thailand Awards 2021 developer winners:
Best Boutique Developer (Luxury Villas) - Dynasty Development
Best Lifestyle Developer Koh Samui - SGQ DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
Best Boutique Housing Developer Phuket - Zenithy Development
Best Boutique Developer Koh Samui - LDR Group
Best Housing Developer - Pieamsuk Property Development
Best Developer Residential High-Rise - Navarang Asset Co
Best Lifestyle Developer - Nichada Group of Companies
Best Breakthrough Developer Phuket - Andaman Asset Solution
In the project categories, Raimon Land once again proved its expertise in creating upscale developments by winning Best Luxury Condominium Bangkok for the second time with Tait Sathorn 12 honored.
Life Sathorn Sierra from AP and Noble Form Thonglor from Noble Development were among the other notable Bangkok projects to win in 2021. Outside of the capital, Andaman Asset scored three awards for its work in Phuket while Santi Pura Villas was named Best Villa Architectural Design Koh Samui.
Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2021 - The Forestias
Dot Property Thailand Awards 2021 project winners:
Best Green Development - The Forestias from MQDC
Best Innovative Development - The Forestias from MQDC
Best Sustainable Residential Development - The Forestias from MQDC
Best Luxury Housing Development - Grand Bangkok Boulevard East Rama 9 from SC Asset
Best New Launch Villa Development - Bangkok Boulevard Donmueang – Chaengwatthana from SC Asset
Best Luxury Condominium Bangkok - Tait Sathorn 12 from Raimon Land
Best New Launch Condominium Bangkok - Noble Form Thonglor from Noble Development
Best Affordable Condominium Bangkok - Life Sathorn Sierra from AP (Thailand)
Best Villa Architectural Design Koh Samui - Santi Pura Villas from LDR Group
Best Boutique Housing Development / Eastern Seaboard - The Plantation Estates from Base Real Estate
Best Luxury Condominium Eastern Seaboard - Arom Wongamat
Best Luxury Villa Development Phuket - Anchan Hills from Pearl Island Property
Best Urban Lifestyle Development Phuket - The Residence from Andaman Asset Solution
Best New Launch Villa Phuket - The Victory from Andaman Asset Solution
Best Luxury Townhome Phuket - The Residence from Andaman Asset Solution
Best Affordable Housing Development Hua Hin - The Village from Boontani36
Thailand's Best Real Estate Agencies 2021 featured six winners from across the country. Phuket’s Coldwell Banker SEA Property, Pattaya’s PBRE Real Estate and Bangkok’s Shinyu Real Estate were a few of the firms honored.
Thailand's Best Real Estate Agencies 2021
PBRE Real Estate
Pearl Property Pattaya
Shinyu Real Estate
CMP Realty
Coldwell Banker SEA Property
Forbest Properties
“Sustainability and innovation are extremely important for the real estate sector and this year’s winners are leading the way. These efforts have been recognized both from within the industry and outside of it as we see The Forestias winning Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2021,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Group Director, Events and International Markets, says. “Despite facing challenges related to the pandemic, all 30 winners displayed resiliency and helped carry the property market forward during a difficult year.”
The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2021 would like to thank Savills Thailand and their CEO Robert Collins for serving as official Awards Consultants. A special mention also goes to official venue partner Park Hyatt Bangkok and VIP Transportation provider Mercedes-Benz Primus Autohaus for their continued support.
Published : December 03, 2021
