Stadium One boosting its premier health and wellness business mission amid physical fitness trend

2. The Active Box Zone, a five-storey building that offers more than 5,000sqm of usable space with up to 24,000sqm of surrounding rental space. The building features international sportswear shops and exercise studios such as the Mizuno flagship store, and Australia’s Jetts Fitness, which is open all day, all night.

The Active Box Zone also includes a wellness zone with clinics that provide treatment for athletes and office-syndrome patients. There are health clinics – May Clinic for runners and Warrix Physiotherapy, which provides physical therapy at national athlete standards. The wellness zone also consists of other clinics providing beauty and skincare, dentistry, a caregiving centre for the elderly and chronic patients “Health at Home”.

3. The One Arena Zone, a 2,000sqm multi-purpose area that can hold large-scale events and can accommodate up to 3,000 participants, is suitable for promotional events where there is plenty of well-ventilated, outdoor areas, which can curb the risk of virus infection.

4. The Café & Restaurant Zone, where café hoppers can hang out at Mont Nomsod, Lavita, Korean restaurant Sookdai, Hong Kong’s Ho Ho Kitchen and Took Pak Thai food restaurant.

5. The Relaxation Zone, which has hostels as well as massage parlours.

6. The Street Food Zone, which includes the 60-year-old legendary Sam Yan congee restaurant and Tang Sui Heng Pochana, whose dark duck noodles have won it the Michelin “Bib Gourmand” award for four consecutive years. The zone offers delicious meals in clean surroundings and at cheap prices with a spacious parking lot.

• Key strength for new entrepreneurs

After more than three years of being a leading expert in the health, wellness and lifestyle business, Stadium One is now ready to expand the complex to boost its potential.

Managing director Sittichai Srisanguansakul said the company has foreseen correctly that the health business would become trendy among Thais and would continue to grow. People tend to seek specialised clinics while the medical and sports science fields are continuously being improved, and Stadium One is the complete answer.

“The project has received good feedback since it was launched. The numbers of tenants and visitors have been satisfying, while many events have been organised in our semi-outdoor area, which is suitable for the current pandemic situation,” Sittichai noted.

He invited health and wellness entrepreneurs to become a part of the healthy society, as Stadium One is set to launch the newly expanded area by the year-end to boost its potential as a health and beauty expert.

Project executive director Thanomkiat Summavuthichai said Stadium One is a health lovers’ destination in the heart of the city, with its key strengths being accessibility and spaciousness on a 10-rai plot, while being the only sports, wellness and lifestyle community centre that is open 24 hours a day. The project’s entrepreneurs are therefore guaranteed more business opportunities.

“Stadium One is located next to the National Stadium and the area used to be a well-known source of sports equipment. We have gathered specialised clinics to promote the wellness lifestyle while having famous restaurants, including legendary street food outlets, which are tasty and clean at good prices. And most importantly, there are convenient parking spaces,” Thanomkiat said.

Another executive director, Natapak Rekijtisirikul, said that more than 17,000 service recipients are visiting the complex daily on weekdays while the number rises to 25,000 on weekends. He said visitors are usually those who work in the city.

Natapak also said the important factors that support Stadium One’s growth are the clear allocation of each business group and the well-rounded service provision. Meanwhile, the complex also helps entrepreneurs with marketing strategies to become more successful.

• Rates start at THB400 per square metre

Natapak said Stadium One has been supporting its entrepreneurs with market promotions both online and at physical outlets. He said there have been various types of events being held at the semi-outdoor area in the One Arena zone, such as a Warrix Sports brand exhibition to launch products for national teams, the Bangkok Marathon Expo, price reduction events and press conferences.

“The rental rate at Stadium One starts at THB400 per square metre, which is lower than rates at department stores nearby. Entrepreneurs can fully benefit by joining the complex,” Natapak said.

Those who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs to jointly propel a healthy lifestyle society can find more information at stadiumone.net.

References

1. Wellness Tourism, the Challenges in the Health Tourism Business by Bangkok Bank.

2. “Health-Love Trend from Covid Creates Opportunities for SME Businesses”, K SME Analysis, Kasikorn Research Centre.