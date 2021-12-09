Gulf Energy’s Sarath wealthiest Thai stockholder with THB173 bn of shares

The rankings list major shareholders at close of trade on September 30, after the Stock Exchange of Thailand Index rose to 1,605.68 from 1,237.04 points last year.
The top ten wealthiest Thai shareholders in 2021 are:
1: Sarath Ratanavadi, Gulf Energy Development CEO, with total shareholding of THB173 billion, up by THB57.80 billion or 50.14 per cent last year.
2: Prasert Prasattong-Osoth, founder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways, with total shareholding of THB58.21 billion, up by THB8.13 billion or 16.25 per cent last year.
3: Niti Osathanugrah, heir to the Osotspa beverage empire, with total shareholding of THB56.25 billion, up by THB8.07 billion or 16.75 per cent last year.
4: Somphote Ahunai, CEO of Energy Absolute, with total shareholding of THB53.02 billion, up by THB18.61 billion or 54.09 per cent. Somphote moved up from eighth place last year.
5 and 6: Daonapa Petampai and Chuchat Petaumpai, who own shares in Muangthai Capital moved up one place from sixth and seventh last year, respectively.
Daonapa’s holdings were worth THB41.94 billion, up by THB6.48 billion or 18.27 per cent, while those of Chuchat were THB41.63 billion, up by THB6.35 billion or 18.01 per cent.
7: Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon, director of TOA Paints (Thailand), with total shareholding of THB35.10 billion, down THB6.11 billion or 14.83 per cent. Vonnarat moved down from fourth place last year.
8: Harald Link, chairman of B Grimm Power, with total shareholding of THB26.02 billion, down THB770.38 million or 2.87 per cent. Link moved up from tenth place last year.
9: Nutchamai Thanombooncharoen, managing director of Carabao Group, with total shareholding of THB25.20 billion, up by THB630 million or 2.56 per cent. Nutchamai moved up from eleventh place last year.
10: Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group Holdings, with total shareholding of THB24.63 billion, up by THB4.05 billion or 19.69 per cent. Keeree moved up from twelfth place last year.
Published : December 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
