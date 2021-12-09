Gulf Energy’s Sarath wealthiest Thai stockholder with THB173 bn of shares

The top ten wealthiest Thai shareholders in 2021 are:

1: Sarath Ratanavadi, Gulf Energy Development CEO, with total shareholding of THB173 billion, up by THB57.80 billion or 50.14 per cent last year.

2: Prasert Prasattong-Osoth, founder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways, with total shareholding of THB58.21 billion, up by THB8.13 billion or 16.25 per cent last year.

3: Niti Osathanugrah, heir to the Osotspa beverage empire, with total shareholding of THB56.25 billion, up by THB8.07 billion or 16.75 per cent last year.

4: Somphote Ahunai, CEO of Energy Absolute, with total shareholding of THB53.02 billion, up by THB18.61 billion or 54.09 per cent. Somphote moved up from eighth place last year.

5 and 6: Daonapa Petampai and Chuchat Petaumpai, who own shares in Muangthai Capital moved up one place from sixth and seventh last year, respectively.

Daonapa’s holdings were worth THB41.94 billion, up by THB6.48 billion or 18.27 per cent, while those of Chuchat were THB41.63 billion, up by THB6.35 billion or 18.01 per cent.