Thursday, August 19, 2021

program

Becoming a millionaire from fabric waste

Thamonwan Virodchaiyan, who ran a textile factory that produced PPE suits.

Thamonwan Virodchaiyan, who ran a textile factory that produced PPE suits, has started a new business – creating new products from fabric waste. The company “moreloop”, which began with an investment capital of just 50,000 baht now generates income in the 7 digits in just three years.

Published : August 18, 2021

Nation Thailnad
