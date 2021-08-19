Becoming a millionaire from fabric waste

Thamonwan Virodchaiyan, who ran a textile factory that produced PPE suits, has started a new business – creating new products from fabric waste. The company “moreloop”, which began with an investment capital of just 50,000 baht now generates income in the 7 digits in just three years.
Published : August 18, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021