Thu, December 16, 2021

business

SET expected to fluctuate amid Omicron and QE tapering concerns

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Thursday (December 16) would fluctuate between 1,620-1,640 points. 

It said the index would be under pressure due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's quantitative easing tapering and news of Omicron death.

 

"Hence, we advise investors to buy stocks which gained specific positive sentiment," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX and COM7, which benefit from the Cabinet's plan to launch additional economic stimulus measures.

▪︎ AWC, BANPU and HANA, which would be listed in SET50 Index.

▪︎ BLA, BPP, EPG, KEX, RCL, SIRI, STARK and TTA, which would be listed in SET100 Index.

▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

