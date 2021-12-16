Thu, December 16, 2021

CKPower reinforces its leadership in hydroelectric power plants and clean energy with world-class ISO certification

Two companies under CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower), stock symbol “CKP”, namely Xayaburi Power Company Limited (XPCL).

Two companies under CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower), stock symbol “CKP”, namely Xayaburi Power Company Limited (XPCL), the operator of the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant, and Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (NN2), the operator of the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Lao PDR, have  been certified to four ISO standards by the British Standards Institution (BSI) – a testament to the efficient work processes and international operational standards of these companies within the CKPower Group.

XPCL was accredited to three ISO standards, namely ISO 9001: Quality Management System, ISO 14001: Environmental Management System and ISO 45001: Occupational Health and Safety Management System, while NN2 obtained a certificate for ISO 14001: Environmental Management System.

These ISO certificates reflect CKPower’s commitment to the management approach of the hydroelectric power plants that not only recognizes and embraces best international power plant management standards but also takes into consideration environmental management and clean energy development with the aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Thai government’s goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, with emphasis on the management of occupational health and safety during operations.

Mr. Vorapote Uchoepaiboonvong​ (left), Managing Director of Xayaburi Power Company Limited (XPCL), received an ISO certificate from Mr. Bookkhalakorn Chaidee (right), General Manager – Sales and Marketing of the British Standards Institution (BSI). Mr. Wisate Chungwatana (left), Managing Director of Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (NN2), received an ISO certificate from Mr. Bookkhalakorn Chaidee (right), General Manager – Sales and Marketing of the British Standards Institution (BSI).

Nation Thailnad
