Inflation is starting to chip away at the worlds debt burdens

That's not because consumers and companies were borrowing less, in dollars, euros or pounds -- which is what happened in the drawn-out recession that followed the 2008 crisis. In fact, they're borrowing more. It's just that the combination of rapid post-lockdown growth and accelerating inflation meant that their liabilities shrank by comparison with the overall size of the economy as it's measured in those same currencies.

To be sure, declines over one or two quarters don't make much of a dent in overall debt burdens that soared earlier in the pandemic, as central banks extended credit safety-nets to business, while mortgage lending took off amid a housing boom.

Almost every kind of debt remains larger, as a share of the economy, than it was at the start of 2020, and well above historical norms.

The U.S. corporate borrowing spree, in particular, has raised some red flags -- and while companies overall are posting fat pandemic profits, aggregate numbers don't tell the whole story: the businesses with debt problems may not be the ones that are raking in the cash. Higher interest rates -- the coming antidote to inflation -- will make debt-servicing harder.

Still, the data are a reminder that rising prices can have some beneficial side effects -- which is one reason why central banks spent the decade before Covid-19 trying to engineer higher inflation rates, even if they're now pivoting in the opposite direction after a bigger-than-expected spike.