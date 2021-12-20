B.Grimm Power, Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) and Siemens Energy partner in landmark LNG-to-Power Project in Vietnam

“Partnering with B.Grimm and Siemens Energy bolsters ECV’s first-class LNG-to-power project that will provide critical energy security to Vietnam,” Lewis said. “Beyond world-class engineering competence and efficiency, B.Grimm and Siemens Energy take a comprehensive approach to the development by leveraging global relationships and experience to deliver turnkey solutions. Vietnam represents an untapped market for LNG as the country shifts away from coal and hydro for baseload supply while experiencing annual growth in electricity consumption nearing 10 percent. ECV saw this coming and has been on the ground since 2015 preparing for this energy transition opportunity.”

Vietnam is finalizing its Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8), which is expected to include ECV’s LNG-to-power project in Mui Ke Ga (MKG) near key manufacturing centers outside of Ho Chi Minh City. ECV signed an MOU with the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province in 2019 to develop a fully private, multi-phase LNG-to-power complex and received in-principle approval from the Prime Minister in 2020.

The MKG project will produce up to 3,600 MW of power using 3 MPTA of LNG. The project will utilize a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) to provide the most economical solution for importing LNG and will connect via subsea pipeline to an onshore power complex. The first phase of this project is slated to go into operation in 2025.

“To be part of the clean energy transition and to bring together strategic partners to support the ambitious growth of cleaner energy production in Vietnam, with a fully privately funded project in Vietnam is something we feel strongly about” said Stefan M. Rohmer, Maius GmbH CEO. “We are proud to contribute innovative sourcing solutions from international capital.”

Maius GmbH, a Swiss structuring and project finance advisor, advises ECV on the structuring of its debt and equity, strategic partnerships, and risk mitigation of the project. The solution uniquely integrates insurers, industrial partners and financiers, reducing and sharing the risk, thereby securing a significant reduction in project risk and finance cost.