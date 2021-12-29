U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Rotation Out of Big Tech: Markets Wrap

Trading was choppy as moves were exaggerated by thin volumes, with shares changing hands in the major benchmarks about a third below daily averages for the past 30 days. Max Gokhman, chief investment officer at AlphaTrAI, attributed today's reversal to gravity.

"The bump we saw on Monday didn't have a clear catalyst, so we're giving some of that back today," he said. "I don't think today's pullback portends further declines, but this week's seasonally low volume mixed with unseasonably higher volatility at the individual stock level means that one errant headline could give us a significant move in either direction as we get into the last stretch of 2021."

Global shares are on course for a third year of double-digit returns, powered by the U.S. surge. Analysts remain bullish on earnings forecasts even amid coronavirus waves and a shift by some key central banks toward tighter monetary policy to fight high inflation.

"My sense is investors got too complacent over the last few days," said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. "Value investors might have noticed the S&P creeping toward a 30% year-to-date move and decided to trim some expensive stocks."