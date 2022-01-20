Thailand exports record-breaking 1,000 tonnes of rice to Chongqing via E-san Gateway

He said the achievement came about after cooperation between the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the Commerce and Foreign Affairs ministries and the agricultural and private sectors.

“We would like to thank Laos and China for their cooperation despite difficulties amid the Covid-19 crisis,” Alongkorn said.

“We will evaluate our rice exports, freight and container booking systems and aim for the same achievement in exporting more agricultural products to other Chinese provinces and other countries as soon as possible.”

Alongkorn said it took about two years for the E-san Gateway to officially open on December 3 last year.

He also said the ministry would use the gateway to penetrate markets in Central Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, Russia and Europe with a variety of products such as rubber, fruits, orchids, cassava, oil palm, fishery and livestock.