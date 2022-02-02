Move to ban cryptocurrency payments aimed at safeguarding financial stability

However, this places people at risk of price volatility and hence monetary loss, cyberattacks, personal information leakage or being used as tools for money laundering.

The ministry, BOT and the SEC said they would launch guidelines related to digital assets based on the country’s financial system and customers’ interests.

BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said clear and appropriate guidelines related to digital assets are necessary to ensure that innovations benefit people.

SEC secretary-general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said the commission had launched hearings on regulations governing the use of digital assets for product and service payment.