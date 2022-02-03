Tourism Council seeks THB200m to improve skills, set up hotelier database

She said the score had been expected to reach 63 in the first quarter of 2022, which is regarded as positive.

Precisely 342,024 foreign tourists came to Thailand in the final quarter of 2021, with the entire year seeing 427,869 visitors, generating around 37.73 billion baht in income for the domestic tourism industry.

Pre-Covid tourist spending was reported to be Bt80,926 per person per trip.

The last year has seen 6 per cent of tourism businesses shutting down and the hotel occupancy rate plunging to 32 per cent, while the remaining 57 per cent of hotels that did remain operational suffered from no profits.