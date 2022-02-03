Sun, February 13, 2022

business

Tourism Council seeks THB200m to improve skills, set up hotelier database

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) asked the government on Wednesday for a 200-million-baht fund to set up a so-called “tourism clinic” to improve the skills of service sector staff and create a communal online database of hoteliers and those in the entire tourism sector.

Speaking at a press event, TCT chairman Chamnan Srisawat also asked for general governmental support to help restart a large number of businesses affected by the Covid crisis, as well as a "subsidy" for some 5,000 buses owned by tourism-related transport companies each month to maintain incomes and employment of the drivers and crews.

A lecturer speaking at the event, Phakakrong Theppharak of Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya, cited a local tourism market confidence score of 47 on 100 in the final quarter of 2021 as being very low in recent years, though it was higher than that of the third quarter when the outbreak hit Thailand the hardest.

She said the score had been expected to reach 63 in the first quarter of 2022, which is regarded as positive.
Precisely 342,024 foreign tourists came to Thailand in the final quarter of 2021, with the entire year seeing 427,869 visitors, generating around 37.73 billion baht in income for the domestic tourism industry.
Pre-Covid tourist spending was reported to be Bt80,926 per person per trip.

The last year has seen 6 per cent of tourism businesses shutting down and the hotel occupancy rate plunging to 32 per cent, while the remaining 57 per cent of hotels that did remain operational suffered from no profits.

Related News

Published : February 03, 2022

Related News

Baht unlikely to strengthen much: market strategist

Published : Feb 03, 2022

US greenlights import of pomelo from Thailand – after 15 years

Published : Feb 03, 2022

SET may feel the heat of fund-flow volatility, mass share sell-offs

Published : Feb 03, 2022

Pharmaceutical industry forecast to grow 3-5% in spite of Covid-19

Published : Feb 02, 2022

Latest News

Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Beijing Olympics ‘makes history’ with virtual meetings featuring holograms

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanettee fires brilliant eagle to stay on top at Thailand Mixed

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.