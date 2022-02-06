Chanthaburi sparkles as Thailand’s new hub of gems, jewellery

“We expect this event to promote Thailand as a world-class gems and jewellery production and trade centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, GIT chairperson Nuntawan Sakuntanak said the festival will help stimulate the local market and become a key platform for gems and jewellery businesses to present their products and find local and foreign buyers.

She added that GIT in cooperation with the Department of International Trade Promotion had held an online business-matching event to pair up 102 gems and jewellery businesses with customers in 16 countries.

Provincial governor Sutee Thongyam also believes the fair will stimulate Chanthaburi’s gems and jewellery sector, especially during the high tourism season.

“We expect tourists during the Chinese New Year period as well as people visiting Khao Khitchakut to worship at Buddha’s footprint to attend the event, which will stimulate the economy,” he said.