Chanthaburi sparkles as Thailand’s new hub of gems, jewellery

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who presided over the opening, said his ministry has set up a Gems Road in the province to shed light on its history of gems production and trade.
“We expect this event to promote Thailand as a world-class gems and jewellery production and trade centre,” he said.
Meanwhile, GIT chairperson Nuntawan Sakuntanak said the festival will help stimulate the local market and become a key platform for gems and jewellery businesses to present their products and find local and foreign buyers.
She added that GIT in cooperation with the Department of International Trade Promotion had held an online business-matching event to pair up 102 gems and jewellery businesses with customers in 16 countries.
Provincial governor Sutee Thongyam also believes the fair will stimulate Chanthaburi’s gems and jewellery sector, especially during the high tourism season.
“We expect tourists during the Chinese New Year period as well as people visiting Khao Khitchakut to worship at Buddha’s footprint to attend the event, which will stimulate the economy,” he said.
According to Jurin, Thailand’s revenue from the gems and jewellery industry last year came up to 200 billion baht, 80 per cent of which came from exports.
He said the gems and jewellery sector is important to the country’s grassroots economy as 90 per cent of the industry are micro, small and medium enterprises, resulting in the employment of up to 1 million people nationwide.
Published : February 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
