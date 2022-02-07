Cost cuts play big role in GSB returning Bt25 billion profit

Last year, the GSB reduced its cost by Bt12 billion under its cost reduction programme, which helped push its profit up to Bt25 billion.

Withai said the bank used its profit to help 11.6 million people under 36 programmes to help the low-income earners affected by the Covid-19 situation during the past year.

The director added that the bank was successful in approving loans to 1.5 million small-time borrowers via its MyMo (Digital Lending) app that allowed them to apply for loans without going to a GSB branch.

The bank also granted Bt12 billion more loans to low-income earners who used their motorcycles or vehicles as collaterals and since the loans had low-interest rate, the interest in the loan market also dropped.

As part of its social mission in 2022, he said the GSB would continue to play the role of a bank for society by granting soft loans to help people who had lost their jobs or were laid-off because of the Covid-19 situation rebuild their careers. The bank would also help people under nonbanking debts to receive loans with cheaper and fair interest rates.

Withai said the GSB will also enhance its MyMo app with alternative data analytics capability and will encourage people to save more for their retirement as the country is entering an aged society.