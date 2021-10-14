Thu, November 11, 2021

in-focus

Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya

The director of Government Savings Bank (GSB) Vitai Ratanakorn with GSB’s executives and employees visited flood victims in Ayutthaya on October 14.

The Government Savings Bank gave survival bags, consumables and necessary supplies to citizens for 300 households. 

 

Photo Credit: Government Savings Bank

Government executives, community leaders, and citizens in the area received these items at the multipurpose hall in Bang Ban district in Ayutthaya.

 

Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya

Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya

Related News

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Chiang Mai finally starts administering Moderna amid a rise in Covid infections

Published : Nov 11, 2021

Fourth jab will be provided to people travelling abroad for trade, meetings

Published : Nov 11, 2021

Constitutional Court website reportedly hacked

Published : Nov 11, 2021

PM wants roads, bridges, railways, traffic signs, street lights all checked for year-end travel

Published : Nov 11, 2021

Latest News

Chiang Mai finally starts administering Moderna amid a rise in Covid infections

Published : Nov 11, 2021

Fourth jab will be provided to people travelling abroad for trade, meetings

Published : Nov 11, 2021

Editor’s Choice: Four shops not to be missed in the farmers’ market EP.8

Published : Nov 11, 2021

SET rises despite inflation worries and falling oil price

Published : Nov 11, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.