Government Savings Bank gives survival bags to flood victims in Ayutthaya

The Government Savings Bank gave survival bags, consumables and necessary supplies to citizens for 300 households.
Photo Credit: Government Savings Bank
Government executives, community leaders, and citizens in the area received these items at the multipurpose hall in Bang Ban district in Ayutthaya.
Published : October 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
