Fri, February 18, 2022

Sales teams being trained to win international markets for provincial products

The ongoing training of “provincial sales teams” is expected to help secure international acceptance for goods made in the provinces, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said.

Department director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the New Economy Academy (NEA) is training the second class of “provincial sales teams” to teach them how to conduct international trade deals.

The training, called “Provincial Salespeople Go International”, is being held on Thursday and Friday.

Phusit said the teams of provincial sales personnel are provincial commerce officers, members of the provincial chambers of commerce, members of provincial agricultural councils and entrepreneurs who are members of the Ministry of Commerce Biz Club. They must receive training from the NEA to be called “provincial salesperson”.

Phusit said so far members of “provincial sales teams” had acted as commerce envoys to help provincial enterpreneurs conduct over 100 international trade deals online, resulting in orders from overseas worth more than Bt1 billion.

Phusit added that the provincial sales force would use social media as a soft power to help promote geographical indication goods of certain districts in provinces.

The department is banking on “provincial sales teams” to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro-SMEs in provinces push for international acceptance of their products.

