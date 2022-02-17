Fri, February 18, 2022

EEC Office invites Putin, discusses cooperation with Russian, Hungarian envoys

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office has invited the Russian president to visit the EEC when he visits Thailand for the Apec Summit.

The EEC also held meetings with the Russian and Hungarian envoys on economic cooperation.

Phet Shinnabutr, deputy secretary-general of the EEC Office, said his office has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) when he attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Thailand in November.

Phet said the invitation was made when the deputy head of the Russian ambassador's office in Thailand led a delegation to visit the EEC Office to discuss prospects of cooperation in the EEC.

Phet said the Russian delegation and the Thai side discussed cooperation in four target areas -- medical, digital, carbon emission reduction, and logistics.

The Russian delegation expressed interest to cooperate on digital, medical, and alternative energy industries in the EEC, and expressed interest to build smart cities and to develop the U-Tapao international airport as the aviation hub for the eastern region.

The delegation also expressed interest in helping Thailand develop education and personnel training.

Earlier, the EEC Office received Hungary's ambassador to Thailand, Sandor Sipos, Phet added.

His office showed him progress of the EEC development as well as benefits Hungarian businessmen would receive from investing in the region as well in helping Thailand develop human resources.

The two sides discussed how to attract Hungarian businesses to invest in the EEC. The Hungarian side expressed interest in water resources management and smart city development.

Phet said the Hungarian ambassador promised to help the EEC Office invite Hungarian businesses to invest in the economic corridor by matching them with Thai businesses.

Phet said the EEC Office is now implementing the second phase of its investment plan, which aims at drawing 2.2 trillion baht in investments from 2023 to 2026. The plan aims at drawing foreign investors to invest in new industries to increase Thailand’s competitiveness.

He said the EEC Office has started pushing for negotiations between Thai businesses and foreign investors from Asia and Europe since the beginning of this year.

Published : February 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

