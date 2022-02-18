PTT to pay dividend of Bt2 per share after 2021 profit surge

"In this regard, the company has to send over 82.5 billion baht to the government apart from the corporate social responsibility budget of over 1.64 billion baht," he said.

He explained that 31 per cent of total net profit in 2021 came from PTT business operations, while the other 69 per cent was from the company's subsidiaries here and overseas.

He added that as a state enterprise, PTT had launched various schemes to mitigate Covid-19 impacts on people, including an NGV price cap at 15.59 baht per kilo and discounts on LPG for state welfare cardholders.