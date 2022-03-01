Baht opens slightly stronger on Tuesday, wide fluctuation forecast

It added that the baht is likely to fluctuate in a wide range due to pressure from the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Krungthai said the baht could weaken if the gold price falls and attracts investors.

However, the Thai currency would not weaken significantly unless the market enters a risk-off state. In the short term, the baht’s key resistance level remains at 32.80 to 32.90 to the dollar, the bank said.