Jurin calls for talks with egg associations over price increase

He said egg price has been falling gradually. He explained that the price of No. 3 eggs as of Monday was 3.29 baht each and 3.20 baht each in some shopping malls.
He added that the ministry had asked egg farmers’ associations to maintain the egg price at 3.50 baht each, even though the production cost has risen.
"The egg price has continued to drop due to regular discussions so far," he said, adding that the average price at 3.29 baht each is not very high.
Published : March 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
