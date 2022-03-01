Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Jurin calls for talks with egg associations over price increase

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit on Tuesday asked the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) to urgently discuss with egg farmers' associations a solution after two egg farmers’ associations decided to raise the prices.

He said egg price has been falling gradually. He explained that the price of No. 3 eggs as of Monday was 3.29 baht each and 3.20 baht each in some shopping malls.

Jurin calls for talks with egg associations over price increase

He added that the ministry had asked egg farmers’ associations to maintain the egg price at 3.50 baht each, even though the production cost has risen.

Jurin calls for talks with egg associations over price increase

"The egg price has continued to drop due to regular discussions so far," he said, adding that the average price at 3.29 baht each is not very high.

Related News

Published : March 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai oil companies told to boost reserves as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Published : Mar 11, 2022

FTI wants Test & Go scheme scrapped, subsidies for fuel

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.