Thai retailers, suppliers agree to freeze prices of 500 items for one quarter

However, due to the uncertain situation, they have to evaluate each quarter, especially the energy and fresh food prices, which are the main factors influencing the cost of living.

Yon said he agreed with the government’s attempts to stimulate the economy with schemes, especially the “Kon La Krueng” co-payment subsidy scheme. It will stimulate Thai people to spend more, which will be beneficial for the overall economy. He also said that the government’s ‘Shop Dee Mee Kuen’ [Shop and Payback] scheme also solves the issue directly in the short term with the least amount of budget.

The association has suggested a series of measures that businesses and the government should implement to help Thai people and the business sector solve the problem of rising cost of living and stimulate economic recovery.