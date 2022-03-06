Northeast links up with Phuket to get tourists off beaten track

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Phuket Tourist Association president, said operators also devised special packages at the event, such as trips to study the Sino-Portuguese architectural style in the South as well as adventure and free-diving trips.

Udon Thani governor Siam Sirimongkol said his province is at the centre of the Northeast and travellers can fly into Udon Thani and use that as a base to travel around Thailand.

There are seven flights per week between Udon Thani and Phuket, he added.

“Udon Thani and Phuket are connected in many ways, as many people from Udon Thani and neighbouring provinces travel to work in Phuket,” he said.

Siam added that Udon Thani also has a variety of attractions such as unspoilt nature, religion, tradition and culture, and is ready to support domestic as well as foreign tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Udon Thani also has a sandbox scheme of its own.