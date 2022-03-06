Northeast links up with Phuket to get tourists off beaten track

The event was organised by the Phuket Tourist Association and Phuket Tourism Council from February 25 and 27, and participating were businesses from Phuket and five Northeast provinces namely Udon Thani, Loei, Nong Khai, Beung Kan and Nong Bua Lumphu.
Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Phuket Tourist Association president, said operators also devised special packages at the event, such as trips to study the Sino-Portuguese architectural style in the South as well as adventure and free-diving trips.
Udon Thani governor Siam Sirimongkol said his province is at the centre of the Northeast and travellers can fly into Udon Thani and use that as a base to travel around Thailand.
There are seven flights per week between Udon Thani and Phuket, he added.
“Udon Thani and Phuket are connected in many ways, as many people from Udon Thani and neighbouring provinces travel to work in Phuket,” he said.
Siam added that Udon Thani also has a variety of attractions such as unspoilt nature, religion, tradition and culture, and is ready to support domestic as well as foreign tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Udon Thani also has a sandbox scheme of its own.
Phuket governor Narong Woonciew said his province had been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis over the past two years, but the situation has now improved thanks to the sandbox schemes.
He added that tourism agencies in Phuket will hold similar events in other regions to exchange strategies and stimulate the industry nationwide.
Narong also said he hopes the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s plans to reopen the Nong Khai-Vientiane border will help boost Phuket tourism.
“This event is part of a cooperation between related sectors to create economic stability as tourism is the main engine to generate revenue across the nation,” he said, adding that tourism is key to stimulating the economy.
Phuket Tourism Council chairman Thanet Tantipiriyakit said activities have been organised to promote tourism in Phuket and nearby areas after the launch of the Phuket Sandbox scheme.
“Phuket is an important tourism destination in the Andaman Sea with a variety of tourist attractions,” he said. “We hope tourists from Udon Thani and other regions, including Laos, will visit Phuket.”
Published : March 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
