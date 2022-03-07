How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Gala Music teams up with top artistes

Gala Games launched the Gala Music platform that will phenomenally transform the music landscape and shape the future of music appreciation by developing solutions to reward artists, musicians, musical composers, and relevant stakeholders in the industry.

Gala Music is where fans can share the musical achievements of their most-loved artists and musicians with other people. Musicians can generate income from Gala Music after fans listen to their music via the platform in the future.

Moreover, Gala Music teamed up with hip-hop king Snoop Dogg to release a new NFT-based album, exclusively featuring three bonus tracks. The new album under the NFT label is available for purchase via the Gala Music platform only.

Gala Music also collaborated with a score of famous musicians such as Steve Aoki, BT, H.E.R., 3LAU, Kings of Leon and Bassjackers.

NFT holders have special privileges and will be given exclusive access to their favourite artists and musicians.

Special privileges include the NFT Exclusive Drop, in which NFT holders can receive items like photos, characters, movies and much more as well as other privileges from the “Listen to Earn” system.

When NFT holders listen to their favourite music, they will receive rewards and other benefits in the form of coins, meaning that musicians do not only earn money from the platform, their fans also receive rewards after listening to their favourite music.

More importantly, “The Orbs”, the world's first series of fully generative music and art NFTs, can create unique visual art installation and music NFTs.

The generative audio and visual art NFTs created by The Orbs are distinctive and remarkable and there is only one in the world. The Orbs can bring a new phenomenon into the music industry.

Getting to know the Gala coin

The Gala coin works on the blockchain-based Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platforms. In the future, Gala will be developing its own blockchain platform to better suit the gaming ecosystem.

Trading of Gala coins kicked off in September 2020 and was listed on the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Huobi and KuCoin. In Thailand, trading of Gala coins can be done via Bitkub and Zipmex.

