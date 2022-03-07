How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Gala Games, a leader in the blockchain gaming platform that provides gamers with a truly immersive experience, is fast taking a foothold in Thailand with its “fun first” concept. Games created by this provider allow gamers to actually own the items in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT).
Gala Games was created in 2019 by Eric Schiermeyer, a co-founder of major games developer Zynga. Currently, Gala Games has more than 1.3 million users per month.
Apart from developing a blockchain-based gaming platform and NFT-focused games, Gala Games has also launched “Gala Music”, a platform that serves as a window of opportunity for music lovers to participate in the new music-focused NFT.
The ‘fun first’ concept
Gala Games is a Game-Fi platform running on a decentralised ecosystem that allows developers to create games on their own platforms. Gala Games also has stores for trading NFTs in each game through Gala coins.
The most outstanding feature of Gala Games is that the company has a team of experienced executives, game developers and experts with the central goal of levelling up the blockchain-based gaming experience to a new peak with an elevated gaming potential. Developers at Gala Games have given the highest priority to an exceptional gaming experience for all gamers.
Gala Games has never placed importance on investment, profitability or speculation, but focuses on delivering an enhanced gaming experience with excitement and fun its top priority.
At present, Gala Games has plenty of games in different types across multiple genres and categories, including the “Town Star” game developed by Gala Games’ developers. It is a town and urban life builder game.
Gala Games also has “Mirandus”, an online role-playing game (RPG) that takes all gamers to the fantasy world.
There is also a range of survival games such as “The Walking Dead: Empires” developed by games developers of Ember Entertainment.
“The Legacy” is a business strategy simulation game developed by the 22cans team, while the “Legends Reborn” is a strategic card game developed by the same team that created the “Kung Fu Factory”.
Gala Games also has a wide variety of thought-provoking games to provide the ultimate fun and exciting gaming experience.
Gala Music teams up with top artistes
Gala Games launched the Gala Music platform that will phenomenally transform the music landscape and shape the future of music appreciation by developing solutions to reward artists, musicians, musical composers, and relevant stakeholders in the industry.
Gala Music is where fans can share the musical achievements of their most-loved artists and musicians with other people. Musicians can generate income from Gala Music after fans listen to their music via the platform in the future.
Moreover, Gala Music teamed up with hip-hop king Snoop Dogg to release a new NFT-based album, exclusively featuring three bonus tracks. The new album under the NFT label is available for purchase via the Gala Music platform only.
Gala Music also collaborated with a score of famous musicians such as Steve Aoki, BT, H.E.R., 3LAU, Kings of Leon and Bassjackers.
NFT holders have special privileges and will be given exclusive access to their favourite artists and musicians.
Special privileges include the NFT Exclusive Drop, in which NFT holders can receive items like photos, characters, movies and much more as well as other privileges from the “Listen to Earn” system.
When NFT holders listen to their favourite music, they will receive rewards and other benefits in the form of coins, meaning that musicians do not only earn money from the platform, their fans also receive rewards after listening to their favourite music.
More importantly, “The Orbs”, the world's first series of fully generative music and art NFTs, can create unique visual art installation and music NFTs.
The generative audio and visual art NFTs created by The Orbs are distinctive and remarkable and there is only one in the world. The Orbs can bring a new phenomenon into the music industry.
Getting to know the Gala coin
The Gala coin works on the blockchain-based Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platforms. In the future, Gala will be developing its own blockchain platform to better suit the gaming ecosystem.
Trading of Gala coins kicked off in September 2020 and was listed on the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Huobi and KuCoin. In Thailand, trading of Gala coins can be done via Bitkub and Zipmex.
Published : March 07, 2022
