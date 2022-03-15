Harvard, TIJ team up for discourses on rule of law, policy-making workshop

The Institute for Global Law and Policy (IGLP) at Harvard Law School is teaming up with the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ) to hold an international workshop on the Rule of Law in Policy Making and Development Discourses.

The workshop, which runs from April 20 to June 17, offers participants an opportunity to enhance their leadership skills through experience sharing. It will also offer a deeper understanding of how and why the rule of law is essential for sustained and inclusive economic growth, human rights protection, and sustainable development.

The international workshop, co-designed by IGLP and TIJ, reveals complex and dynamic links between the rule of law and policy-making processes in the economic, political, and social realms.

Those interested have until March 31 to apply via https://tijforum.org/application. More information is available at https://tijforum.org/.