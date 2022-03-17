State agency helps over 30,000 vendors tap online sales, digital payments

Nattapol said the project started in September 2021 and it was initially launched as a pilot project in Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Pathom, Chainat, Singburi and Lopburi provinces. The project was later expanded to Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan provinces.

He said the project is aimed at encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), small entrepreneurs, and street vendors to trade their products on digital platforms and to accept digital payments.

As of March 2022, the programme has helped 30,050 vendors from 300 fresh markets partner with 28 Thai digital startups and digital providers to sell their products online.

More than 200,000 items are available online on digital platforms, generating sales of over Bt300 million so far, Nattapol added.