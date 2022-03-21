Logistics firms grow 40 per cent, as RCEP offers more opportunities

He said the top three categories of registered logistics businesses are goods transportation and transhipment (244 firms), road transportation (68 firms) and goods transportation representatives (33 firms).

Ronnarong said the businesses that have high growth potential are those related to the management of transportation and warehouses for supporting the distribution of goods and raw materials. He said these businesses have expanded by 22.4 per cent in 2020.

He said there are now 1,276 transportation and warehouse management firms and most of them have been registered in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

He said border provinces, which are gateways to neighbouring countries, have a low number of these logistic companies operating. The border provinces with low registration of warehouse management firms are Chiang Rai, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Mukdahan and Nakhon Phanom.