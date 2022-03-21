SEC clarifies its stance on listing and regulating utility tokens

Jomkwan said token-issuers are trying to get them listed in the market. However, there was a problem regarding their valuation. She said traders should have enough information on them regarding buying and selling price.

She said issuers have to reveal information on their tokens for the SEC to be able to regulate them. The SEC will be able to take action only if issuers conceal or reveal false information.

She assured that the SEC is not trying to block innovations and only wants traders to have enough information for consideration.

The SEC explained that it has exempted unlisted utility tokens, but utility tokens that would like to be listed have to apply for authorisation.