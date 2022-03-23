Mon, April 04, 2022

SMEs to get financial relief as part of BCG economy strategy

The Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) and its partners on Wednesday launched Portfolio Guarantee Scheme (PGS) 9 to offer loan guarantees to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that operate their business under laws or policies related to energy conservation, alternative and renewable energies.

TCG senior executive vice president Dusida Tapvong said these SMEs will receive two years exemption from loan guarantee fees, a maximum guarantee of THB100 million per person and a 10-year guarantee period.

She added that this scheme came after a memorandum of understanding between TCG, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Krungthai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Export-Import Bank of Thailand and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand.

 

"This scheme aims to provide financial support to SMEs, which is in line with Thailand's strategy to drive the Bio-Circular-Green Economy between 2021 and 2026," she said.

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

