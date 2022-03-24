TikTok sets sights on creating more opportunities for users, creators in 2022

TikTok said these are the trends to watch for in 2022:

• Edutainment – a new generation of creators will emerge on TikTok, bringing with them diverse skill sets, creating easy-to-understand content that is entertaining and will inspire people’s learning and self-discovery.

• Creative entertainment – more and more people will evolve from passive users into active creators, resulting in increased quality content for everyone on the platform to view or collaborate with other users through “duet” and “stitch” features.

• Authentic & positive entertainment – with the idea to provide a safe space for aesthetic expression and individuality.

• Live entertainment – livestreaming content will grow rapidly and boost engagement between audiences and creators, thanks to “Live Match”, “Multi-Guest” and other features on TikTok Live.

• Cultural entertainment – with diverse cultures infused into the content, users will be able to appreciate diversity and shape a more contemporary culture.

Meanwhile, Siriprapa Weerachaising, TikTok’s Campaign and Content Operation chief for Thailand, highlighted what’s next for 2022:

• Edutainment & new trending content – Entertainment content is expected to continue its strong momentum in 2022 by blending incidental entertainment value with other areas of interest, resulting in the likes of edutainment, “foodtainment”, and “petstainment”.

• Rewards creativity – content creation has become a top career among young people, with TikTok standing out as the platform for user generated content where anyone can achieve a million views. TikTok brings creators and users closer together.

• TikTok “Creator Next” – to support new creators and to emphasise their role in creating great content, TikTok Creator Next was launched earlier this year. Creators can unlock new and existing tools to redeem rewards for their creativity and passion. Creators with 1,000-100,000 followers can use “virtual gifts” and collect “diamonds” by going Live. Creators with more than 10,000 followers can gain access to “TikTok Creator Marketplace” that offers opportunities to work with brands.

TikTok witnessed 85 per cent year-on-year growth with 800 million videos created and a total of more than one trillion video views in Southeast Asia and Thailand (of June 2021), the platform said in its press release.

The growth of online communities has led to online media spending, which is expected to reach 27 billion baht in 2022, the platform added.