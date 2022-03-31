Principal soars to No. 7 on Barron’s Most Sustainable Companies list

Principal is the highest-ranking financial services company to appear on the list.

“Advancing to No. 7 on the list is an exciting recognition of our commitment to environmental, social, and governance [ESG] practices,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO. “Creating opportunities for future generations to thrive is at the core of what we do, and we will remain steadfast in ensuring that we have a positive impact on the customers and communities we serve.”

This is Barron’s fifth year producing the list, utilising Calvert Research and Management to assess the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies.

According to Barron’s, the ranking system looks at ESG performance indicators such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as how the company performs for shareholders, employees, customers, the community, and the planet.