Principal soars to No. 7 on Barron’s Most Sustainable Companies list

Principal is the highest-ranking financial services company to appear on the list.
“Advancing to No. 7 on the list is an exciting recognition of our commitment to environmental, social, and governance [ESG] practices,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO. “Creating opportunities for future generations to thrive is at the core of what we do, and we will remain steadfast in ensuring that we have a positive impact on the customers and communities we serve.”
This is Barron’s fifth year producing the list, utilising Calvert Research and Management to assess the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies.
According to Barron’s, the ranking system looks at ESG performance indicators such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as how the company performs for shareholders, employees, customers, the community, and the planet.
“Principal is focused on helping our customers feel more financially secure, and one way we do that is through long-term responsible actions. It’s an honour for our team to be recognised for our commitment and progress towards building a more inclusive and sustainable world,” Houston said.
Principal announced measurable ESG commitments in 2021, which included reducing US carbon emissions by 40 per cent by 2035, with the intent to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Commitments also included regular diversity and pay equity analysis and doubling the number of diverse small to mid-size businesses that Principal supports through its products and services.
Principal also issued a US$600 million sustainability bond in August to fund eligible green and social initiatives with the bond proceeds.
The company’s latest CSR report and commitment goals are available online. To learn more about the company’s ESG strategy, visit www.principal.com/sustainability.
Published : March 31, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022