Tue, April 05, 2022

business

Outstanding public debt is at 60.17 per cent of GDP

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) reported on Friday that as of February 28, the country’s outstanding public debt stood at THB9.8 trillion, or 60.17 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Of the total, 98.22 per cent is domestic debt, while 1.78 per cent is foreign debt.

The office said public debt comprised THB8.02 trillion of government debt, THB696.55 billion was debt of the Financial Institutions Development Fund, THB843.32 billion was debt of state-owned enterprises, THB259.94 billion was debt of Government Guaranteed Financial SOEs – which refers to a state enterprises that undertake lending business, asset management and credit guarantees – and THB7.06 billion was debt of other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the PDMO had estimated public debt at the end of fiscal 2022 would reach 62 per cent of GDP, on the expectation that GDP would expand 3.5 to 4.5 per cent year on year. This estimation is within the limit of the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act, which stipulates that public debt should not exceed 70 per cent of GDP.

The PDMO added that if the GDP this year expands more than the estimation, the ratio of public debt will be lower.

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Deutsche Bank expects Thai finance, banking sectors to witness robust growth

Published : Apr 05, 2022

DTGO named one of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th consecutive year

Published : Apr 05, 2022

AWN objects to True-Dtac merger, says new firm will violate many laws

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Energy prices push March inflation to highest spike in 13 years

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Thai property market goes green as more developers go for solar roofs

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Careful what you touch, the virus may be lurking

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.