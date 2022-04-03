Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

He noted that Thailand's GDP growth rate was slower than Asian countries with a similar beginning point, such as China and Singapore.

Meanwhile high-earners enjoyed on average eight times greater income than low-earners, proving the difference in access to education and resource across Thai society, he added.

"Thailand has strong economic fundamentals, but transitions in technology, politics and the environment will impact the country's sustainability," Banyong warned.

"Hence, troubleshooting in development sectors that have not reached their goals is the beginning of the solution."