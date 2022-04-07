BoI throttles down rules to woo investors in EV charging stations

Also, the BoI decided to drop a requirement for the ISO 18000 international standard for radio frequency identification (RFID) and a term that eligible investors must not seek investment privileges from any other state agency.

However, investors seeking BoI benefits are required to connect their charging stations with an integrated central platform that manages the country’s charging station network. This is aimed at creating an ecosystem for EVs and charging stations, the BoI chief said.

Between January and March this year, BoI received applications for 378 investment projects worth a total of THB110.7 billion. The amount was down by 6 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

However, projects with foreign direct investment that sought BoI privileges totalled THB77.2 billion in the first quarter, a 29 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Most of the investments are from Taiwan (THB37.1 billion), followed by Japan (13.8 billion) and China (13.3 billion).

Most applications for BoI benefits came from the automobiles and parts industry, agricultural products and processed foods, electric appliances, and electronic products.

Meanwhile, projects worth THB60.3 billion have sought investment privileges in the Eastern Economic Corridor covering Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao, according to the BoI.

They include projects that require advanced technologies in production, hard-disk drive suspension, multilayer printed circuit boards, multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, and fibre optics equipment.