Chanthaburi durian warehouses set for clean-up after Covid found in container

He said the exporters from now on would conduct rapid antigen tests on workers regularly to prevent more contamination of the coronavirus.

China suspended import of durians from Thailand at its Mohan checkpoint for three days from April 12 to 14 after a container of durians on a trailer truck from Thailand was found contaminated.

Alongkorn said although the Chinese authorities allowed the import of Thai durians to be resumed on April 15, the exporters of Thai fruits could not be complacent.