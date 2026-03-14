Ombudsman asks Constitutional Court to rule on ballot barcodes breached voting secrecy

Thailand’s Office of the Ombudsman has resolved to submit a petition to the Constitutional Court over the use of barcodes and QR codes on ballot papers, asking it to determine whether the February 8, 2026 general election was conducted in breach of the constitutional requirement for secret voting.



On March 13, 2026, the Ombudsman’s Office said it had received 21 complaints from members of the public concerning the election of members of the House of Representatives held on February 8, 2026.

The complainants asked the Ombudsman to refer the matter, together with its opinion, to the Constitutional Court under Section 213 of the 2017 Constitution. They argued that the use of barcodes and QR codes on ballot papers could make it possible to identify voters and verify how they voted, meaning the ballot was not secret and that their constitutional rights and liberties had been violated.

The Ombudsman said that, at a meeting on March 10, it considered facts gathered during its inquiry together with the relevant legal provisions and found the issue weighty enough to warrant adjudication.

It concluded there were sufficient grounds to believe that the Election Commission, the EC secretary-general and the Office of the Election Commission, in designing and printing ballot papers containing barcodes and QR codes for the February 8 general election, may have created a system under which ballots could be linked or traced back to individual voters.