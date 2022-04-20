Government to pay 50% subsidy on diesel price exceeding THB30 a litre

He said the Commerce and Finance ministries are concerned that diesel price at THB35 per litre due to rising oil price would be too high.

"If we raise diesel price to 35 baht per litre, we have to monitor inflation and the impact on citizens, as transportation costs will rise immediately," he said.

He said the Oil Fuel Fund Office has prepared plans to tackle rising diesel price, such as raising diesel price to THB32 per litre along with monitoring the oil fund flow, discussing diesel excise tax reduction and determining diesel price based on Asean prices.

"If global fuel prices continue to rise, we have to evaluate how long diesel price can be maintained at THB32 per litre and whether there will be an extension on the diesel excise tax reduction period," he said.