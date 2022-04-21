Jurin urges 24-hour China-Vietnam checkpoints to help Thai fruit exports 

Jurin requested additionally that Vietnam and China expand the Green Lane to facilitate the delivery of Thai products through the Covid-19-free process according to the standards to enter China faster, and also increasing staffing.

During the meeting, Vietnam also requested Thailand to expedite the issuance of licences for import of five types of fruit -- grapefruit, custard apple, passion fruit, star apple or milk fruit and rambutan -- while Jurin proposed that the matter be resolved using the MoU channel established with the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives as a dialogue forum.

Jurin also requested Vietnam's assistance in promoting trade shows, particularly the Mini Thailand Week, which will be held in Can Tho from May 20-22, and in Quang Ninh from June 16-19, and Thai products in the Vietnamese markets. Nguyen suggested that Thailand use Vietnam's online platforms as a channel, such as Shopee, Lazada, Vietnam Tikki, and Sendo.

The fourth Thai-Vietnam Conference will cover a wide range of subjects in the coming months, including resolving Vietnam's trade imbalance with Thailand and the worldwide economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.