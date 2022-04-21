Tue, April 26, 2022

business

Baht likely to ‘swing sideways’ under pressure from dividend transactions, gold sales

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • Baht likely to ‘swing sideways’ und...

The baht opened at 33.81 to the US dollar on Thursday, weakening from Wednesday’s close of 33.76.

Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted the Thai currency would move between 33.75 and 33.90 during the day.

Poon said the baht would swing sideways as it was pressured by dividend transactions and gold sales after investors were waiting for the price of the precious metal to rebound back to its resistance level of 1,980-2,000 dollars per ounce.

He expected exporters to sell the dollar at 33.80-34 as long as the market did not turn heavily risk-averse, which would add pressure to the baht.

Poon suggested monitoring foreign investor transactions. He said there was a chance the baht could test the key resistance level of 34 if foreign investors sold a large amount of stocks and bonds.

With high volatility in the currency market, businesses should use hedging tools such as options to manage risks, he advised.

Thai exports jump by 19.5% in March – highest in 30 years

Published : Apr 26, 2022

HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin collaborate with Norse Republics to reveal Scandinavia’s most stylish furniture company

Published : Apr 26, 2022

AP Thailand announces brand promise that empowers everyone to live and enjoy life on their terms

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Slumping baht under pressure after breaching 34/dollar mark

Published : Apr 26, 2022

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

How Milli stirred a craving for Mango Sticky Rice

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai exports jump by 19.5% in March – highest in 30 years

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Ex-MP blames faulty construction for flooding in Parliament complex

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Investigators wrap up mystery of Tangmo’s death, suspects out on bail

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.