Truck operators threaten to rally if diesel price cap lifted

He added that truck operators actually want diesel to cost no more than 25 baht per litre, but are willing to accept the 30-baht price tag due to the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“But we will not be able to tolerate it if the government lets the price go above 30 baht. The government must think twice because the price of oil affects the cost of manufacturing, and subsequently the entire economy,” Apichart added.

Apart from calling on Prayut to delay the lifting of the price cap, the association will also urge him to fire the energy minister and cut the excise tax on diesel to 0.20 baht per litre.

The association will also urge the government to temporarily suspend the use of bio-diesel, as it pushes up the price of normal diesel by 1.5 to 2 baht per litre. Also, he said, the government will be urged to not add the cost of transportation when it sets the price of fuel.

Apichart did not say when the association will stage the planned rally.