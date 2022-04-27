Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Supattanapong said the Energy Ministry’s permanent secretary must check what the real diesel price is and how to reduce this price.

The permanent secretary would come up with a higher subsidy to reduce the diesel price to between 31 and 33 baht per litre, so it will not cause an impact on businesses, transport and motorists, he said.

“We will need to evaluate the situation in the next three months to get a clearer picture,” the minister pointed out.

“In the current situation, we have to check how we can allocate money, will this budget be enough and how the economy can recover,” he added.