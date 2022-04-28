Palm oil price up because Indonesia has banned exports, speculates Korn

He said it was good news for farmers but not for consumers because the price of consumer products is already high.

Korn pointed out that the palm oil price increased drastically as sunflower oil was in shortage due to Ukraine being forced to halt manufacturing, while Indonesia had stopped exporting palm oil.

According to experts, the cost of bottled palm oil should be 75 baht. It is currently 64 baht.

Korn said manufacturers are able to retain the same price for now because there are still bottles left at earlier prices and they had gained a lot of profit in the past.