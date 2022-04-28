No approval yet for hike in retail prices of instant noodles: Jurin

“But we will have to make sure that the manufacturers do not suffer losses because if they stop manufacturing activities, there will be a shortage of products in the market,” Jurin said.

He said the ministry is trying to maintain retail prices of consumer goods in 18 categories but they will have to strike a balance among the manufacturers of the products, farmers who provide raw materials, and consumers.

Jurin was speaking to reporters in front of the passenger arrivals lounge at the Phuket International Airport as he arrived to attend the 4th Joint Trade Committee meeting at the ministerial level with Bhutan.

The meeting was held on Thursday at the Dusit Thani Laguna Hotel in Thalang district.

Jurin said Thailand was hosting the fourth meeting, which was crucial for establishing trade and economic ties between Thailand and Bhutan.

During the meeting, he would discuss with his Bhutanese counterpart cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism affairs as well as other areas of cooperation.

Jurin said Bhutan could be a new export market for Thailand and tourists from Bhutan could also help boost the country’s economy.

Jurin said he would also preside over the opening of the E-Sport competition held by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) on Friday.

The deputy prime minister added that he would also represent the Cabinet to hand over a budget to the Phuket PAO for starting a sufficiency housing project, or repairing homes of underprivileged people in the island province.