Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Factory price of instant noodles to rise next month

The wholesale price of a packet of instant noodles will rise to Bt25 from April as costs of packaging and palm oil have risen.

Thai Retailers and Wholesalers Association president Somchai Pornrattanacharoen said at least two instant noodles manufacturers have said they will raise the factory price by 25 satang from April.

He said the price hike would hit wholesalers as their profit will drop from 1 baht to 75 satang per packet.

"Manufacturers claimed that the move was caused by increasing costs for packets and palm oil for frying noodles," he said.

The change would not affect consumers immediately as the retail price will remain at Bt6 per packet for now, he added.

However, manufacturers had asked the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) if they could raise the price of packet noodles, but the DIT asked them to postpone the move, Somchai said.

“The association would summon manufacturers to discuss this issue next week," he added.

