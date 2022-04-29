How EEC, PTT and Rayong plan to ensure price stability of durians

The PTT will assist the project by providing cold storage facilities that could freeze some 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes of durians in case they are oversupplied. The frozen durians would later be sold during the off-season so their prices would not fall too much.

Kanit said the EEC Policy Committee would help by finding market channels for the partners, such as checking with fruit processing factories to see if they need durians for their plant. The EEC Policy Office would also find market channels among tourism businesses in the eastern province, Kanit added.

He said durians are one of five major fruit clusters that the EEC Policy Office aims to develop in the eastern provinces.

The office will help the growers of durians to find markets and will assist them to use technology to add value or add products.

For example, the EEC Policy Office has joined hands with the National Science and Technology Development Agency to develop automatic watering system for durian orchards.

The office is urging durian growers to use Magik Growth polymer bags, developed by the National Metal and Materials Technology Centre, for wrapping durians. He said the wrapping bags helped durian peels to be some 30 per cent thinner, and the meat of the fruits increased by 20 to 25 per cent.