Retail diesel price set for another hike as oil fund deficit soars

The source said the next increase would be inevitable as global oil prices are still rising.

As of May 3, the Oil Fuel Fund was still subsidising diesel oil price at THB10.21 per litre, the source said. Without subsidy, the retail diesel would have been THB40, the source added.

“Next week, diesel price may rise by THB1 or THB2 per litre,” the source said.

“Money is flowing out of the fund at about THB10 per litre of subsidy. The fund is using about THB20 billion for the diesel price subsidy. Although the government has borrowed THB20 billion to top up the fund, it will be used up within a month,” the source said.